Advertisement

Tips on making your own charcuterie board

Tips on making your own charcuterie board
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether you’re hosting a party or just looking for a snack, who doesn’t love a delicious charcuterie board?

16 Morning News Now visited Graze by Erica to get some tips on making your own charcuterie board at home.

The owner, Erica Schnippel, said it all starts with a variety of colors and textures.

She also recommends using soft and hard cheeses, and different kinds of meats.

“I would just use as many different things as you can and group them together, so it looks intentional on the board,” said Schnippel. “And then get a fun platter too. It’s fun to put things on a really pretty wood tray or a fun platter with handles on it.”

If you don’t want to make your own charcuterie board, you can order one from Graze by Erica. Classes are also available.

For more information, visit her website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
South Bend mother killed days after 5-year-old son’s funeral
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
One is dead following a fatal crash in La Grange Township.
One dead after fatal crash in La Grange Township

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
24 Years and a day - Goshen baseball
24 Years and a day - Goshen baseball
School resource officer making big impact in South Bend
School resource officer making big impact in South Bend
A Washington High School resource officer is making a positive impact on all the students
Washington High School resource officer makes positive impact