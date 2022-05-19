ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether you’re hosting a party or just looking for a snack, who doesn’t love a delicious charcuterie board?

16 Morning News Now visited Graze by Erica to get some tips on making your own charcuterie board at home.

The owner, Erica Schnippel, said it all starts with a variety of colors and textures.

She also recommends using soft and hard cheeses, and different kinds of meats.

“I would just use as many different things as you can and group them together, so it looks intentional on the board,” said Schnippel. “And then get a fun platter too. It’s fun to put things on a really pretty wood tray or a fun platter with handles on it.”

If you don’t want to make your own charcuterie board, you can order one from Graze by Erica. Classes are also available.

For more information, visit her website.

