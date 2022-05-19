Advertisement

‘Superintendent’s Golf Tournament’ benefits South Bend Alumni Association

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Community members hit the greens for the South Bend Alumni Association Thursday morning.

The 29th Annual Teachers Credit Union Superintendent’s Golf Tournament was held Elbel Golf Course.

The Alumni Association supports education in South Bend schools by funding extracurricular activities that are not tax funded.

“With each grant, the co-ex grants we do ask that the students will do a service component and give back to the community,” says Kris Arizmendi Choinacky, executive director of the South Bend Alumni Association. “So, not only are we supporting the schools, but we are supporting our students and understanding their talents to give back to the community through service.”

The community service helps instill and build awareness of the importance of serving our community.

