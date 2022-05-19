Advertisement

State Rep. Bauer calls for more action from Indiana leaders on baby formula crisis

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) is calling on Indiana’s state leadership to intervene in the formula crisis.

In a press release, Bauer said she wants Attorney General Todd Rokita to investigate claims of price gouging.

She also wants Gov. Eric Holcomb to activate the national guard to assist with supply chain issues.

Meanwhile, Bauer also wants to see more waivers for parents on WIC to receive alternate baby food brands.

You can read the Press Release in its entirety below:

With shelves empty and costs rising from the nation’s baby formula shortage, State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) is issuing a call for Governor Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita to use their powers to intervene in this crisis. This shortage comes amid supply chain issues due to the closing of an Abbott formula manufacturer after compromised baby formula from the facility was recalled.

Bauer’s call for action comprises three parts:

  • Rokita must investigate baby formula price gouging.
  • Holcomb must activate the National Guard and pass an executive order to declare a state of emergency and speed up ongoing formula supply chain issues. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has led on this issue in his state, and it’s time to act in Indiana.
  • State agencies have received federal approval to help WIC participants have expanded access to safe baby formula. Currently, Indiana only allows one out of three available waivers to be accepted: that recalled formula can be returned. State agencies must expand the other two waivers: allow participants to receive alternate container sizes and allow participants to receive a different brand of formula without a doctor’s note.

“Without a special session called by Gov. Holcomb, the General Assembly cannot act on this critical issue until 2023,” Bauer said. “As a result, it’s on our executive officers and state agencies to help resolve this crisis for parents and vulnerable babies. While the FDA’s signed consent agreement with Abbott to safely resume production will help resolve this in a few weeks, infants are hungry now.

“Indiana must also act because it’s critical that the baby formula available to parents is safe. Two babies died from the contaminated powder formula, and others were hospitalized. Regulators must ensure that we prioritize safety and availability of formula equally.

“Statehouse Republicans have notably called upon Holcomb to call a special session should Roe v. Wade be overturned or weakened so that they can make abortion restrictions more stringent but have been entirely silent on this issue. This is a pro-life issue. Babies cannot go on living malnourished and hungry, and we must do all we can to help those we are elected to serve.”

For help finding baby formula, visit the Department of Health and Human Services database: HHS.gov/formula.

To report price gouging, visit the Attorney General’s consumer complaint site.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Piano man: 83 year old volunteers musical talents at local hospitals

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Dan Eidem plays the piano at St. Joseph Medical Center and Memorial Hospital every week.

News

The Piano Man

Updated: moments ago

News

South Bend man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Linden Street Grill shooter charged

Updated: 10 minutes ago

What's Good

‘Food Truck Philanthropy’ event feeds dozens in South Bend

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
People dug into tacos, quesadillas, and hotdogs, with 15 percent of the proceeds going to St. Joseph County Junior Achievement.

Latest News

News

‘Engaging Women’s Conference’ held at Saint Mary’s College

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michiana-area businesswomen came together on Thursday at Saint Mary’s College to engage, empower, and energize participants with their insights and experience.

News

‘Superintendent’s Golf Tournament’ benefits South Bend Alumni Association

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The 29th Annual Teachers Credit Union Superintendent's Golf Tournament was held Elbel Golf Course.

News

Better Business Bureau urges families to be safe when buying baby formula online

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Carli Luca
As the nationwide shortage continues, scammers may try to take advantage of new parents struggling to find what they need to care for their infant.

News

South Bend man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter of teen

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend man has pled guilty to charges in connection to a 2020 case.

News

Medical Moment: Head trauma and epilepsy

Updated: 48 minutes ago