South Bend mother killed days after 5-year-old son’s funeral

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson.

“When you get that call when a loved one is dead, or that a loved one is at the hospital, that a tragedy has happened, it is a lot of emotion,” Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee told 16 News Now Wednesday.

It comes after the South Bend mother was shot outside a restaurant in the heart of downtown South Bend Tuesday night. Police say Davidson reportedly made it to the hospital, but did not survive. There by her family’s side helping them grieve as they received the tragic news, Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee.

“To get that call and to be there on the scene and to comfort those individuals. This is a tragedy for our city because violence is a disease,” Lee says.

Even more heartbreaking, Lee adds this is the second death for Davidson’s family in the last two weeks.

The first death, believe it or not, Davidson’s 5-year-old son Kyler Jackson. Little Kyler was shot after an accidental shooting involving a nine-year-old relative in South Bend back on May 1st. Kyler died three days later. On May 12th, Lee served as lead pastor at Jackson’s funeral while he helped Davidson grieve following the loss of her son.

However, Lee says Davidson’s loved ones were heartbroken and devastated when history repeated Tuesday night.

“They have had three tragedies: Kyler, the nephew (who accidentally shot him) and now Kyler’s mom (Kaylynn),” Lee says.

Lee says the only way the city can move forward is for the community to come together before yet another life is lost.

“If we can’t live for our children and raise are children then what else do we have?,” Lee said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

