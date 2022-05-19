Advertisement

South Bend man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter of teen

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has pled guilty to charges in connection to a 2020 case.

19-year-old Jaylin Tucker pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 17-year-old Kelvin Stanford Jr. And attempted battery with a deadly weapon for the non-fatal shooting of another teen.

Before entering into this agreement, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office consulted with Stanford’s family.

Sentencing is set for June 15.

