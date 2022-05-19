Advertisement

Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale

Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.(Broad Arrow Group)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin is for sale.

The James Bond movies have featured a number of exotic cars, but perhaps the most famous is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used in “Goldfinger.”

The car had machine guns, an ejector seat and an oil slick maker.

Late in his life, Connery ended up buying the exact model for himself and fixing it up.

Connery’s car is now set to be auctioned off by the Broad Arrow Group and is expected to fetch up to $1.8 million.

His family said part of the proceeds would go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

The winner of the auction will also get a ride with legendary Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
South Bend mother killed days after 5-year-old son’s funeral
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom
One is dead following a fatal crash in La Grange Township.
One dead after fatal crash in La Grange Township
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate for Michigan families
'Knight of the Arts' at Adams High School.
'Knight of the Arts' at Adams High School
Whitmer says the plan would send money to Michigan families, as they face rising costs on food,...
Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate for Michigan families
As the nationwide shortage continues, scammers may try to take advantage of new parents...
Better Business Bureau urges families to be safe when buying baby formula online