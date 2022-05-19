School resource officer making big impact in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

Students at Washington High School say their school resource officer has had a huge impact on their lives.

Officer Jalen Lee talks to students about their goals, what they want to be when they grow up, and obstacles that may be holding them back.

“Police officers are on your side. We are here to help you,” said Lee.

Lee says it is all about building positive relationships.

“Us being in this position is nothing close to a distribution because we don’t handle school discipline. We are literally here to build relationships and be a resource to the students,” said Lee.

“He’s always in the hallway cracking jokes. He’s a clown for real. He’s always trying to make somebody laugh. Making sure we focus in on our studies and everything. It’s nice to have that resource...it’s just a little different than talking to school counselors and everything else...it’s just a different presence in the building,” said Washington High School Student Braydon Hudson.

Lee, who is from South Bend and a Washington High School graduate, joined the South Bend Police Department in 2020 after graduating from Ball State.

“It’s truly a full-circle story. My SRO inspires me to do this job. And then I get on the department, work the streets for a few years. Then I get promoted to the position of being a school resource officer at my high school,” said Lee.

He is also the school resource officer at Navarre Middle School.

“The way that I got involved with the police department is through this exact program that I work with. It’s proof that the system that we have with the police department works,” said Lee.

Officer Lee was also recently named head football coach at Navarre Middle School.

He is also heavily involved in the community.

