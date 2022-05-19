Advertisement

School resource officer making big impact in South Bend

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

Students at Washington High School say their school resource officer has had a huge impact on their lives.

Officer Jalen Lee talks to students about their goals, what they want to be when they grow up, and obstacles that may be holding them back.

“Police officers are on your side. We are here to help you,” said Lee.

Lee says it is all about building positive relationships.

“Us being in this position is nothing close to a distribution because we don’t handle school discipline. We are literally here to build relationships and be a resource to the students,” said Lee.

“He’s always in the hallway cracking jokes. He’s a clown for real. He’s always trying to make somebody laugh. Making sure we focus in on our studies and everything. It’s nice to have that resource...it’s just a little different than talking to school counselors and everything else...it’s just a different presence in the building,” said Washington High School Student Braydon Hudson.

Lee, who is from South Bend and a Washington High School graduate, joined the South Bend Police Department in 2020 after graduating from Ball State.

“It’s truly a full-circle story. My SRO inspires me to do this job. And then I get on the department, work the streets for a few years. Then I get promoted to the position of being a school resource officer at my high school,” said Lee.

He is also the school resource officer at Navarre Middle School.

“The way that I got involved with the police department is through this exact program that I work with. It’s proof that the system that we have with the police department works,” said Lee.

Officer Lee was also recently named head football coach at Navarre Middle School.

He is also heavily involved in the community.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Family, community mourns drowning victims
EXCLUSIVE: Family, community mourns drowning victims
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
Officials identify missing 3-year-old girl who died after being pulled from Clare Lake

Latest News

24 Years and a day - Goshen baseball
24 Years and a day - Goshen baseball
A Washington High School resource officer is making a positive impact on all the students
Washington High School resource officer makes positive impact
Mishawaka honors police force during national police week
One dead after fatal crash in La Grange