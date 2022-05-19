Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after following 2 girls home from their bus stop, breaking into home

Police said William Parnell was arrested Thursday after following two girls home from their bus...
Police said William Parnell was arrested Thursday after following two girls home from their bus stop, as seen in one of the home's doorbell cameras in the photo on the right.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma followed two young girls home after they got off their school bus and then broke into at least one of their homes, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department said William Parnell was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking an additional charge for assaulting a medical professional but did not elaborate.

According to police, a woman said Parnell followed her daughter home from her bus stop last Friday.

Another man said the same suspect followed his daughter home from the bus stop, pulled on the storm door, rang the doorbell, and asked to use the restroom. The girl did not let him inside, and he left.

Parnell was captured on at least one of the victim’s doorbell cameras.

Police said both girls were around age 10. They were not injured.

Police said a few days later, on Monday, one of the girls saw the suspect again, but this time he was peeking in the windows of her home. The girl ran for help, and Parnell broke a glass door, entered the home, stole a gun, then left, according to police.

Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and later said it was thanks to tips from the community that Parnell was quickly apprehended.

