Mishawaka Police honor fallen officers at memorial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another Michiana city gathered on Wednesday to honor National Police Week.

A ceremony was held inside the Mishawaka Police Department to remember officers who died in the line of duty.

There was prayer, a moment of silence, and speakers.

The department also talked about officers’ daily acts of heroism and the sacrifices they make.

“They are always in our hearts. They always have a place at the table with us. These are our fallen brothers, our co-workers, our brothers and our sisters,” said Richard Freeman, Fraternal Order of Police President. “We understand the loss and we understand the pain they went through. That’s what we do on an annual basis is to make sure that continues.”

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood and other city leaders were in attendance.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski and St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman also came to show their support.

