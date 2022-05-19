Advertisement

Michigan issues auto insurance refunds to drivers

By 16 News Now
May. 18, 2022
(WNDU) - More than 3-billion dollars in auto insurance refunds have been issued to drivers.

Drivers will receive $400 dollar checks for every vehicle they own that’s insured in the state.

Motorcycles and RV’s are also eligible for the refund; so long as they have minimum insurance requirements.

Checks will be issued through mail or direct deposit.

If you haven’t received your refund, contact your auto-insurance company.

