Michigan issues auto insurance refunds to drivers
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WNDU) - More than 3-billion dollars in auto insurance refunds have been issued to drivers.
Drivers will receive $400 dollar checks for every vehicle they own that’s insured in the state.
Motorcycles and RV’s are also eligible for the refund; so long as they have minimum insurance requirements.
Checks will be issued through mail or direct deposit.
If you haven’t received your refund, contact your auto-insurance company.
