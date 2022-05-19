Man who led police on Kosciusko County chase facing drug-related charges

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who led Indiana State Troopers on a chase in Kosciusko County earlier this week is now facing several charges involving meth.

Austin Zarse, 27, was charged with three counts of Dealing Methamphetamine in excess of 10 grams, three counts of Possession Methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

As part of a three-month investigation, officers conducted undercover purchases of meth from Zarse totaling approximately 176.28 grams.

When officers approached Zarse on Monday, May 16, he fled and eventually drove into a field, where he got stuck in a water-filled ditch. He was then taken into custody.

Zarse’s bond is set at $150,000 surety, plus $250 cash. If bond is posted and Zarse is released from jail, the court will require him to participate in electronic monitoring until further order.

