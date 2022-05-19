Lacasa builds four new affordable housing duplexes in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The nonprofit housing agency, Lacasa, believes that every family deserves safe, affordable housing.

Now, they have brought four new affordable housing duplexes to State Street in Elkhart.

Started back in 2019, the project creates eight units in four duplexes, one of which is a historic building that Lacasa renovated.

Lacasa CEO, Chris Kingsley tells 16 News Now that it took a lot of partners to make it possible, but that it feels good to see the completed project.

Elkhart is currently facing a housing shortage, according to the city’s Mayor, and Kingsley says that while it is only eight new units, it will still make an impact in the community.

“I grew up in Elkhart, and so I love seeing projects like this. It means the world to me to be a part of that. For Lacasa, this is what we do and we’re so thankful for all the community partners who work with us to make it happen. We couldn’t do it without them. But yeah, we’re proud when we see this work happen. It matters we know it helps families we know it helps neighborhoods, so we’re feeling really good today,” Kingsley says.

According to Lacasa, the homes will be affordably priced so that families bringing in around 60% of the city’s median income will be able to afford to live there.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.