‘Knight of the Arts’ at Adams High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend students are going all-out to show off their talents and it’s all being done for a good cause.

John Adams High School is hosting “Knight of the Arts” on Friday night.

The event includes a food competition, an auction, crafts, concessions, and a talent show - all headlined with the student art gallery.

The Michiana community is invited to join in on the fun as they raise money for Hope Ministries’ Basic Needs Program.

Every year has a different theme, this year, they’re going medieval.

“I know our goal is about $3,000 which is what we raised in 2019 in LaCasa de Amistad but we’re really just trying to get the most we can out of this,” said Joseph Kirner, Adam’s NHS President.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and admission is just $5 dollars.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.