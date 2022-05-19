Kimarie Wright charged with murder & manslaughter for deadly downtown shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kimarie Wright, 26, has been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter.

It comes after police say Wright shot and killed 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson outside a restaurant in Downtown South Bend Tuesday night.

According to charging documents, investigators say officers were dispatched to Linden Grill around 9:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found Wright inside the restaurant with a handgun. Documents say that is when police found out Davidson had been taken to the hospital where she later died.

Documents say it all began when Davidson walked into Linden Grill, approached Wright and struck her. Moments later, a fight broke out.

That’s when investigators say wright pulled out a handgun causing Davidson and others involved in the fight to run out of the building.

Wright followed Davidson to the exit before firing her gun multiple times at Davidson and others fleeing the scene.

Witnesses say Wright walked back in the restaurant where she was arrested by police a short time later.

Wright is currently being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail. If convicted, Wright could face up to 65 years for murder and up to 30 years for voluntary manslaughter.

The following was release by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office Thursday regarding charging Wright with murder:

Today, Kimarie Wright, 26, of South Bend was charged with the Tuesday, May 17, 2022, murder of Kaylynn Davidson, 32, of South Bend.

An investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit found that Davidson was shot on Tuesday at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Michigan St. Davidson was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the investigation, including surveillance video. Indiana Law specifies when a homicide may be legally justified.

According to I.C. 35-41- 3-2(c), “A person is justified in using reasonable force against any other person to protect the person or a third person from what the person reasonably believes to be the imminent use of unlawful force. However, a person: (1) is justified in using deadly force; and (2) does not have a duty to retreat; if the person reasonably believes that the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony. No person in this state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting the person or a third person by reasonable means necessary.”

While the evidence suggests that the victim may have engaged in a physical altercation with the defendant, due to the lack of imminent threat toward Wright or a third person, the Prosecutor’s Office did not find that the homicide was justifiable. Therefore, following the review of the investigation, Wright was charged with: Page 2 Count I: Murder Count II: Voluntary Manslaughter a level 2 felony.

The sentencing range for murder is 45-65 years. The sentencing range for a level 2 felony is 10-30 years. Wright is currently being held with no bond at the St. Joseph County Jail. Please be advised that this release and the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that she is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.