Girls on the Run Michiana gears up for South Bend 5K

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Girls on the Run Michiana is a program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. It uses a fun, experience-based curriculum, all while incorporating running.

Amy Collier, the executive director, joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about the program and the 5K celebration taking place in South Bend on Saturday.

“The Girls on the Run 5K presented by the South Bend Clinic is the culminating moment of this 10-week program, where girls from all across the area come together to accomplish that goal,” said Collier.

The Girls on the Run 5K will take place on Saturday, May 21st at Potawatomi Park in South Bend. Participants are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m., with the event beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Online registration is closed, but you can still register at Potawatomi Park Friday afternoon from 2 – 6 p.m., or from 8 – 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

For more information, or to support Girls on the Run Michiana, visit their website by clicking here.

