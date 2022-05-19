Advertisement

‘Food Truck Philanthropy’ event feeds dozens in South Bend

By Jack Springgate
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend residents filled their stomachs and their souls at the second annual “Food Truck Philanthropy” event on Thursday.

The Junbuggies food truck brought lunch to dozens outside the Barnes & Thornburg building in South Bend.

People dug into tacos, quesadillas, and hotdogs, with 15 percent of the proceeds going to St. Joseph County Junior Achievement. Barnes & Thornburg also matched that to double the donation.

This event kicks off a whole summer series of philanthropy events with the firm that will focus on numerous different nonprofits.

“I think the thing I love the most is what it does for the staff here,” Amy Kintz, marketing manager at Barnes & Thornburg. “They look forward to it. They come down and support the food truck. They support the nonprofit and I think they feel like they’re a part of something bigger.”

The firm says they plan on hosting “Food Truck Philanthropy” events twice a month starting in June.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
South Bend mother killed days after 5-year-old son’s funeral
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom
One is dead following a fatal crash in La Grange Township.
One dead after fatal crash in La Grange Township
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Dan Eidem plays the piano at St. Joseph Medical Center and Memorial Hospital every week.
Piano man: 83 year old volunteers musical talents at local hospitals
WNDU's Maria Catanzarite gives us a look into the world of man who plays the piano for various...
The Piano Man
South Bend man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
South Bend man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Linden Street Grill shooter charged