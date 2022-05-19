‘Food Truck Philanthropy’ event feeds dozens in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend residents filled their stomachs and their souls at the second annual “Food Truck Philanthropy” event on Thursday.

The Junbuggies food truck brought lunch to dozens outside the Barnes & Thornburg building in South Bend.

People dug into tacos, quesadillas, and hotdogs, with 15 percent of the proceeds going to St. Joseph County Junior Achievement. Barnes & Thornburg also matched that to double the donation.

This event kicks off a whole summer series of philanthropy events with the firm that will focus on numerous different nonprofits.

“I think the thing I love the most is what it does for the staff here,” Amy Kintz, marketing manager at Barnes & Thornburg. “They look forward to it. They come down and support the food truck. They support the nonprofit and I think they feel like they’re a part of something bigger.”

The firm says they plan on hosting “Food Truck Philanthropy” events twice a month starting in June.

