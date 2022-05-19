Advertisement

‘Engaging Women’s Conference’ held at Saint Mary’s College

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana-area businesswomen came together on Thursday at Saint Mary’s College to engage, empower, and energize participants with their insights and experience.

During this year’s “Engaging Women’s Conference,” our own Tricia Sloma was the facilitator for the “Be Bold, Be Courageous: Leading with Resilience” panel.

The event drew in hundreds of people. While there, they could choose from different breakout sessions. Other topics included entrepreneurship, building resilience, and amplifying your inner girl-boss.

“I remember being here for the first conference in 2016,” says Dr. Redgina Hill, executive director of inclusion and equity. “And I just remember being in the conference, sharing with people my dream of being a doctor and a vice president one day. And here I am today as a doctor, a vice president, and leading the conference that has helped to shape my life.”

There was also a networking opportunity for participants at the end of the conference.

