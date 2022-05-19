Advertisement

Boys High School Rugby National Championships held in Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - From May 19th through May 22nd, the National Championships for Boys High School Rugby, are being held at Moose Rugby Grounds in Elkhart.

Schools from across the country are competing for the title, and for one school close to home, it means a little more.

At Penn High School, Coach Bart has, according to players, built up the rugby program at the school.

However, after nearly 28 years, Coach Bart has announced his retirement, and his players want to send him out with a National Championship.

“We’ve got seven state championships, we just won Midwest and we’re trying to send him off to retirement in style. It sucks, but he’s done a lot for the program. He literally built it from nothing. He built this. This used to be just some fields and then one day he was like ‘hey I want to build some rugby fields right here,’ and they were like ‘what’s rugby?’ and now we’re here,” says senior player, Evan Lowe.

Penn has won their first game, advancing them to the next round, and are one step closer to helping Coach Bart retire with a National Championship win.

