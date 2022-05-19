Advertisement

Better Business Bureau urges families to be safe when buying baby formula online

By Carli Luca
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The Better Business Bureau is warning families to do their research before buying baby formula online.

As the nationwide shortage continues, scammers may try to take advantage of new parents struggling to find what they need to care for their infant. Those targeting parents online may say they have formula for sale, charge you a high price, and then not even deliver the product.

“Where you might have been able to get a case for $80 before, you’re seeing $200, $300, $400,” says Nicole Thomas from the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana. “And then the cases don’t exist. So, not only are you paying an astronomical price because of the supply and demand issue, in addition to that it doesn’t exist. So, you’re never going to receive the formula. And they’re going to do that to hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people so they’re making lots of money and you’re still sitting at home waiting with your hungry baby.”

Signs of a potential online purchase scam include fake reviews, no indication of a real address for the business, as well as misspellings and grammatical errors in their posts.

If you’re not sure if someone selling baby formula is legitimate, you can check bbb.org or do an internet search with the company’s name and the word “scam” to see if others have made complaints.

