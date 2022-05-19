Benton Harbor prepares for Juneteenth Parade and Celebration
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Juneteenth is right around the corner and Benton Harbor has big plans.
Juneteenth, or June 19, is a day that marks the historic moment when slavery was ended after the civil war. Downtown Benton Harbor will be hosting a parade and celebration with vendors, food, music, counseling, and speakers from different parts of the community.
On June 18, the parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. downtown on Main St. and ends at the City Center Park where the Celebration begins at 2:00 p.m.
This year’s parade theme is Unity: Understanding the Need to Inspire, Teach and not Yield.
Parade applications and donations are still being accepted and until May 21.
