Benton Harbor prepares for Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

Benton Harbor City Hall
Benton Harbor City Hall(Jack Springgate)
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Juneteenth is right around the corner and Benton Harbor has big plans.

Juneteenth, or June 19, is a day that marks the historic moment when slavery was ended after the civil war. Downtown Benton Harbor will be hosting a parade and celebration with vendors, food, music, counseling, and speakers from different parts of the community.

On June 18, the parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. downtown on Main St. and ends at the City Center Park where the Celebration begins at 2:00 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is Unity: Understanding the Need to Inspire, Teach and not Yield.

Parade applications and donations are still being accepted and until May 21.

The poster for the Juneteenth Parade and Celebration in Downtown Benton Harbor.
The poster for the Juneteenth Parade and Celebration in Downtown Benton Harbor.(WNDU)

