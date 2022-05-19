24 years and a day - Goshen looks to lock up NLC title

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Redhawks baseball team has not won a Northern Lakes Conference championship in 24 years. Because of Wednesday’s rain in Michiana, they’ll have to wait one extra day for the opportunity to end the drought.

The Redhawks’ home game against NorthWood was postponed, and moved to Thursday with first pitch set for 5:30. A win would give them a share of the NLC title, their first since 1998.

Head coach JJ DuBois talked about the day and waiting one extra day to play the biggest game of the season.

“As the rain was coming down today at school all the kids were swinging by my classroom, ‘hey Coach, we’re playing today right, we’re still going, we’re still going right?’”, said DuBois. “We waited as long as we could to hold off the weather, but we had a good practice we had a good meeting like hey we got this, let’s have a good practice, one more day kind of thing and hopefully the day helped. Hopefully we’re going to have looks like beautiful weather so we’ll have no excuses. Regardless of the outcome, it’s been a fun ride and there’s still more to accomplish with sectionals coming up, but there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that is a huge game and really fun fun opportunity.”

WNDU will have highlights and postgame reaction from Goshen after the game on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.