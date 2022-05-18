Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Sleven’s favorite things

Tricia Sloma introduces us to Sleven, a teen who is in need of adoption, on this week's edition...
By Tricia Sloma
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer break is coming soon and there are kids eager to get outside and play, including foster kids who are hoping to try new activities with new families. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 14-year-old Sleven.

This eighth grader enjoys school, sports and free time.

“I like being active and stuff. I like to play sports and play football. I do play video games also,” said Sleven. “Sometimes I like to read.”

While football is his favorite sport, Sleven is also pretty talented at other activities.

“I like basketball. I like baseball sometimes,” said Sleven. “I like to watch soccer and I like to play center and soccer.”

But Sleven doesn’t have career dreams of being an athlete. He’d rather focus his attention on law enforcement.

“When I grow up, I like to be a police officer because I get to help the community and it is helpful. I could be a good role model for younger siblings,” said Sleven.

He would like to be adopted by a family with younger siblings. And he looks forward to celebrating holidays with them.

“My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because I like good food and so I like to cook in the kitchen and stuff too,” said Sleven.

And if there’s a mess? No worries!

“I like to do chores around the house and stuff,” said Sleven.

Ultimately, this kid just wants to be adopted. It’s what he dreams of.

“I want a mom and a dad. I’m fun to be around and I’m just mainly happy,” said Sleven.

Here are the links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

www.mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=33402

