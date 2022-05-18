Advertisement

Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back

The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is bringing Mexican pizza back after a two-year absence from the menu.

The pizza will be available to order starting Thursday, but fans can get it Wednesday through a special offer on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said last month its Mexican pizza has a long history with the fast-food chain and customers have been calling for its return. Taco Bell announced last month that the fan-favorite item would be coming back.

Taco Bell is also joining forces with Dolly Parton and Doja Cat for a musical inspired by the Mexican pizza. It will make its debut on TikTok later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Family, community mourns drowning victims
EXCLUSIVE: Family, community mourns drowning victims
One is injured in a shooting outside of Linden Grill in Downtown South Bend.
Downtown South Bend shooting now homicide investigation
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
Officials identify missing 3-year-old girl who died after being pulled from Clare Lake
Two motorcyclists are dead following a fatal crash in Cass County early Monday morning.
Two dead after fatal crash in Cass County

Latest News

Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of...
Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
Cross-examination of Amber Heard wraps up
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance...
Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals