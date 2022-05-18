Survivor shares story on National Trauma Survivor Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is National Trauma Awareness Month, and May 18th is National Trauma Survivors Day. A day that emphasizes the importance of supporting survivors of traumatic injuries, their caregivers, and giving blood.

Michael Molnar is a father of three, and a few years ago, Molnar was in a boat accident that almost took his life.

Getting swept under the boats propeller, Molnar was flown to a hospital and immediately operated on for his eight lacerations to the back and three to his leg. WIthout the nineteen pints of blood needed for ll ten of his surgeries, Molnar says he would not be here today.

Which is why he makes a point of emphasizing the importance of giving blood.

“I had three cuts on my leg and eight cuts on my back side. I lost a lot of blood. Days like today are chances for people to learn about trauma and the need for blood donation. You know I think our community does a pretty good job, but we can always do better.”

Molnar tells 16 News Now that he is grateful for all of the support he had both during the accident and during his recovery, saying that some days can be harder than others.

If you would like more information on how to give blood, click here.

For more information on National Trauma Survivors Day, click here.

