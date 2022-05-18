Advertisement

Survivor shares story on National Trauma Survivor Day

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is National Trauma Awareness Month, and May 18th is National Trauma Survivors Day. A day that emphasizes the importance of supporting survivors of traumatic injuries, their caregivers, and giving blood.

Michael Molnar is a father of three, and a few years ago, Molnar was in a boat accident that almost took his life.

Getting swept under the boats propeller, Molnar was flown to a hospital and immediately operated on for his eight lacerations to the back and three to his leg. WIthout the nineteen pints of blood needed for ll ten of his surgeries, Molnar says he would not be here today.

Which is why he makes a point of emphasizing the importance of giving blood.

“I had three cuts on my leg and eight cuts on my back side. I lost a lot of blood. Days like today are chances for people to learn about trauma and the need for blood donation. You know I think our community does a pretty good job, but we can always do better.”

Molnar tells 16 News Now that he is grateful for all of the support he had both during the accident and during his recovery, saying that some days can be harder than others.

If you would like more information on how to give blood, click here.

For more information on National Trauma Survivors Day, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Family, community mourns drowning victims
EXCLUSIVE: Family, community mourns drowning victims
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
Officials identify missing 3-year-old girl who died after being pulled from Clare Lake

Latest News

After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
South Bend mother killed days after 5-year-old son’s funeral
After the city’s fourth homicide in the last six days, loved ones are mourning the loss of...
South Bend mother killed days after 5-year-old son’s funeral
One is dead following a fatal crash in La Grange Township.
One dead after fatal crash in La Grange Township
Junior Achievement of Elkhart opens for JA Biztown.
Junior Achievement brings Biz Town to Elkhart