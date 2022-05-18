South Bend Police searching for missing teen
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 14-year-old Desiree Anderson.
Desiree was reported as a possible runaway on Wednesday and there are concerns for her well-being. Anderson has a medical condition and is not in possession of her medication.
Desiree is approximately 5′4″ and weighs 150 pounds. She may be carrying a black Nike backpack. She could be in the downtown area.
If you have any information, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.
