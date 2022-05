SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday night, the South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of S. Michigan St. around 9:45 p.m.

One woman is reported to be injured and was taken to Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

