South Bend hosts ‘Meet the Mayor’ event
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend gave people a chance to sit down with city leaders on Tuesday.
South Bend holds the “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event four times a year, and it gives citizens a chance to meet and have quick conversations with city leaders.
City staff and other local organizations were also in attendance.
Tuesday’s meeting was at the Brown Intermediate Center Gym from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
And if you missed Tuesday, they’re already scheduling another one in the near future.
