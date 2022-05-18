Advertisement

South Bend hosts ‘Meet the Mayor’ event

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend gave people a chance to sit down with city leaders on Tuesday.

South Bend holds the “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event four times a year, and it gives citizens a chance to meet and have quick conversations with city leaders.

City staff and other local organizations were also in attendance.

Tuesday’s meeting was at the Brown Intermediate Center Gym from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And if you missed Tuesday, they’re already scheduling another one in the near future.

