School City of Mishawaka announces top candidate for superintendent

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka has announced its top candidate for superintendent.

This comes after it was announced that current superintendent Wayne Barker is resigning.

Dr. Theodore Stevens, who currently serves as the superintendent of the South Central Community School Corporation in LaPorte County, has been offered the same role for School City of Mishawaka.

If named, this would be Stevens’ second tenure with the district. He first came to Mishawaka to serve as the principal of LaSalle Elementary School from 2013 to 2015. After two years, he became the director of assessment, high ability programs, and technology at School City.

While in this role, he helped to draft the technology plan that was a major component of the successful 2016 referendum.

