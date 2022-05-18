Advertisement

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house

FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on...
FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.

Shkreli’s attorney, Ben Brafman, said in a statement Wednesday that the 39-year-old Shkreli was released from a prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

He said his client was transferred to a Bureau of Prisons halfway house after completing programs that enabled him to earn early release.

The lawyer also says he encouraged Shkreli to make no statement.

In a release, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Shkreli’s release, saying the halfway house stint will end in mid-September.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Family, community mourns drowning victims
EXCLUSIVE: Family, community mourns drowning victims
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
Officials identify missing 3-year-old girl who died after being pulled from Clare Lake

Latest News

A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
The national average as of Wednesday is a record $4.57 per gallon, AAA reports.
For the first time ever, average gas prices are above $4 in all 50 states, AAA says
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, members of the Connecticut Air and Army National...
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Court documents detail the torture and mutilation of a six-month-old puppy.
2 men torture, kill support dog of 10-year-old in Bristol