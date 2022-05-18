Advertisement

One dead after fatal crash in La Grange Township

One is dead following a fatal crash in La Grange Township.
One is dead following a fatal crash in La Grange Township.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene on Dailey Rd., north of Pokagon Highway around 3 p.m.

According to officials, first responders found two vehicles that had hit each other head-on. The driver of one vehicle has been identified as Curtis J.W. Mengel, 28, of Warsaw. The second driver was identified as Robert Sass, 67, of LaPorte.

Both drivers were transported to hospitals for treatment with serious injuries. Sass later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and airbags did deploy.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash which remains under investigation.

