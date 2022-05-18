Advertisement

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library gears up for Summer Reading Challenge

Summer Reading Challenge
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - You can soak up the sun this summer while reading a book.

The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library is gearing up for their Summer Reading Challenge.

Participants can pick up a challenge form at the library and set their own reading goal.

The challenge is for all ages, and participants will receive a free book when they complete their goal.

“You just need to come in and see what a great resource we are for the community,” said Anne Britton, youth service coordinator. “I think people sometimes forget the library is here and we are here to support you. We offer many kinds of things.”

The Summer Reading Challenge will begin on May 31 and end on July 30.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Family, community mourns drowning victims
EXCLUSIVE: Family, community mourns drowning victims
One is injured in a shooting outside of Linden Grill in Downtown South Bend.
Downtown South Bend shooting now homicide investigation
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
Officials identify missing 3-year-old girl who died after being pulled from Clare Lake
Two motorcyclists are dead following a fatal crash in Cass County early Monday morning.
Two dead after fatal crash in Cass County

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers Today, Storms Possible Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
South Bend hosted an event in which residents could have a one-on-one conversation with...
South Bend hosts ‘Meet the Mayor’ event
South Bend hosts 'Meet the Mayor' event.
South Bend hosts 'Meet the Mayor' event