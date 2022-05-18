Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library gears up for Summer Reading Challenge

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - You can soak up the sun this summer while reading a book.

The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library is gearing up for their Summer Reading Challenge.

Participants can pick up a challenge form at the library and set their own reading goal.

The challenge is for all ages, and participants will receive a free book when they complete their goal.

“You just need to come in and see what a great resource we are for the community,” said Anne Britton, youth service coordinator. “I think people sometimes forget the library is here and we are here to support you. We offer many kinds of things.”

The Summer Reading Challenge will begin on May 31 and end on July 30.

