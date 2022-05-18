Advertisement

Medical Moment: Treatment helps child suffering from 50 daily seizures

Martie Salt introduces us to a brave little boy, Israel De La Cruz, who has been struggling...
Martie Salt introduces us to a brave little boy, Israel De La Cruz, who has been struggling with epilepsy all his life.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Hydrocephalus is a condition where fluid builds in brain cavities, causing potentially damaging pressure on the brain itself.

Surgeons implant a tube to drain the excess fluid and relieve the pressure. But for some patients, health struggles don’t end there.

As many as 35 percent of children born with this, develop epilepsy, life-altering chronic seizures.

A procedure in particular saved one young boy’s life.

Israel “Izzy” De La Cruz has gone through more in his five years than most people do in a lifetime. His mom, Shukreeah, was 30 weeks pregnant when an ultrasound technician detected something wrong.

“‘Your son has hydrocephalus.’ And he’s like, ‘That’s basically water in the brain,’” Shukreeah said.

Doctors delivered Izzy via c-section. Three weeks later, surgeons implanted a shunt to drain fluid. At three months, seizures started. By 2018, he was having 50 seizures a day.

“He would just turn blue and purple. Those were probably the scariest seizures I’ve ever seen,” Shukreeah recalled.

Surgery was Izzy’s best option. Altogether, Izzy had nine brain surgeries. Lawrence Daniels, MD, performed one specific surgery where he removed a portion of Izzy’s skull, and slid an electrical grid on top of the brain to precisely measure the seizure activity.

“And if we could do that, there was an opportunity to disrupt that part of the brain and stop the seizures from spreading to the opposite side,” Dr. Daniels said.

Once doctors pinpointed the place where the seizures started, they were able to remove part of his temporal lobe to disrupt them. Shukreeah knows Izzy suffered developmental delays but hopes with physical therapy, her son will crawl and then, someday, walk and talk. Either way, she says Izzy is a gift.

“This little boy wakes up with a smile every single day, just to be grateful for life and to wake up. And I’m just like, I wanna be like you, Israel, I wanna wake up and have a big smile and just be like, thank you God, for another day.”

Doctors say Israel is still on medication to control his seizures though the number has dramatically gone down.

Shukreeah says he’s gone from having 50 seizures a day to just one.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimarie Wright
UPDATE: Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly downtown South Bend shooting
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Family, community mourns drowning victims
EXCLUSIVE: Family, community mourns drowning victims
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom
Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick...
Officials identify missing 3-year-old girl who died after being pulled from Clare Lake

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Court documents detail the torture and mutilation of a six-month-old puppy.
2 men torture, kill support dog of 10-year-old in Bristol
The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 14-year-old Desiree Anderson.
South Bend Police searching for missing teen
The department expects to hire ten more recruits in August once they complete their academy...
5 new officers sworn into South Bend Police Department
Dr. Theodore Stevens, who currently serves as the superintendent of the South Central Community...
School City of Mishawaka announces top candidate for superintendent