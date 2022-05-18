Mayor Rod Roberson delivers State of the City address

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at Hotel Elkhart Tuesday night to listen to Mayor Rod Roberson’s State of the City address.

Roberson talked about the city’s resiliency and vibrancy, and his commitment to unparalleled service and community engagement.

The mayor also said the police department has undertaken cultural changes over the last year that have contributed to a reduction in complaints filed against officers.

“The leadership in this department has stepped up and affirmed their commitment to accountability through constructive corrective actions and emphasis on personal and professional development of our officers,” said Roberson.

The mayor also said the city is booming and is responding quickly to residents’ needs.

“Everywhere downtown experienced increase traffic. More shoppers. More diners. More visitors. What a great problem to have...Throughout the pandemic our city continued to work around the clock. Providing clean water, safe streets and emergency services to the residents of Elkhart.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.