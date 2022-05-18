Junior Achievement brings Biz Town to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Junior Achievement has opened it’s doors in Elkhart bringing JA Biz Town to the community.

The immersive learning experience, geared toward students in grades four through six, shows students hands-on, what it takes to run local businesses.

Students must first be taught various lessons in a business class before the school is able to attend, but after those classes, visits are free to schools.

The purpose of JA Biz Town is to give each student a responsibility, or role in the community, like Mayor, Doctors, Realtors, and more.

Teachers say the experience helps prepare students for future careers by allowing them this unique hands-on learning experience.

“Well I think it kind of gives them an idea as they’re heading into middle school like, oh these are the kinds of careers and things I’ll have to do when I’m older. Maybe some of these things will spur an interest in the future. Maybe they want to be a banker or work in health care because of their experience here today,” says Nicole Gernand, a 5th Grade teacher at Eastwood Elementary.

Junior Achievement Directors say that they plan to branch into other counties so that more students can experience this hands-on business education.

