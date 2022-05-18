Advertisement

Here are the top baby names of 2021

The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names, listing the top 10 boy names and top 10 girl names of 2021.(Victoria Borodinova/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Liam and Olivia are yet again the most popular baby names in the United States, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.

The agency just released its annual list of most popular baby names, listing the top 10 boy names and top 10 girl names of 2021.

This marks five years in a row that Liam is the most popular boy name and three years in a row that Olivia is the most popular girl name.

According to the Social Security Administration, the top 10 boy names in 2021 were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

The agency said the top 10 girl names of 2021 were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The list of most popular names in 2021 hasn’t changed much from that of 2020. Nine of the top 10 boy names are the same, apart from Theodore overtaking the tenth spot in 2021 from Alexander from 2020. Although not in the exact same order, all the girl names in the top 10 of 2021 were also in the top 10 of 2020.

