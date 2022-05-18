Goshen Junior High School student arrested after bringing knife to school

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen Junior High School student was arrested on Tuesday after bringing a knife to school.

According to a statement from Goshen Community Schools, Goshen Junior High School administrators and the school’s resource officer became aware of a student who was in possession of a small knife.

Officials say there was no threat to any other students or staff. The student was arrested, and officials say school disciplinary procedures will be followed as per school policy.

You can read the full statement from Goshen Community Schools below:

Yesterday, Goshen Junior High School (GJH) administrators and the GJH School Resource Officer became aware of a student who was in possession of a small knife in school. There was no threat to any other students or staff. The student was arrested, and school disciplinary procedures will be followed as per school policy. In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we wanted to make the school community aware of the situation.

While this situation posed no threat to others, the school district and law enforcement officials will always work together to ensure school safety.

