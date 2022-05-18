GoFundMe for family of drowned brothers exceeds $100K

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana community is showing so much support for a mother who lost two sons in a drowning incident at Warren Dunes on Sunday.

The GoFundMe for the Qasem family is now up to almost $120,000 dollars, just 30,000 shy of the goal.

Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem were students at St. Joe High School and drowned Sunday evening in Lake Michigan.

But their mother also lost her husband two years ago. The fundraising page says she also has two other young children.

Once again, if you would like to help the family during this tragic loss, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.