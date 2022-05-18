First Alert Forecast: Showers Today, Storms Possible Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will stay in the 60s due to the cloud cover and the light breeze. Some approach 70 during the late afternoon as showers come to an end. Heavy rain is not expected, but lighter persistent showers are likely. High of 70 degrees. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers ending early with clouds gradually clearing overnight and into Thursday morning. It will turn cooler, and the humidity will gradually increase. Low of 50 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds clearing early with much of Thursday remaining mostly sunny. Highs will begin to rise as well as humidity. It will be a touch muggy with highs nearing 80 degrees during the afternoon. High of 82 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The temperatures and humidity stay high. Highs in the middle 80s with a heat index in the low 90s are likely. Mostly sunny early with clouds increasing and the chance for a few stronger storms during the evening on Friday. We are keeping an eye on this chance. Right now, the main threats as this cold front crosses Michiana would be strong gusty winds and heavy pockets of rain. We are also watching the potential for a First Alert Weather Day to be issued. Keep checking back as new data rolls in. High for 85 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: We will continue to monitor the end of the week. After this time period it looks like highs will drop back into the 60s and 70s for much of next week. Heading into Memorial Day weekend, rain chances still look possible along with highs back into the 70s and 80s. A busy weekend for sure. Make sure you keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 17th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 69

Tuesday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: Trace

