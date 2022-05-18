Advertisement

5 new officers sworn into South Bend Police Department

By Jack Springgate
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department welcomed five new officers to its ranks on Wednesday morning.

SBPD Assistant Chief Dan Skibins tells 16 News Now that there’s a big need to hire new talent, with more officers either leaving or retiring.

Last year, South Bend Police broke a record by hiring 25 new officers. And they expect to break that record again with this year’s recruits.

“Officers are either retiring early or changing occupations,” Skibins says. “It is a struggle to find those from the city of South Bend who want to be officers. But we’re also recruiting outside and trying to bring in laterals that already have experience. So, it’s a constant struggle and one we’re working on every day.”

The department expects to hire ten more recruits in August once they complete their academy training.

