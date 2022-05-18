2 men torture, kill support dog of 10-year-old in Bristol

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A disturbing case of animal abuse has been filed in Elkhart County.

Court documents detail the torture and mutilation of a six-month-old puppy.

The German Shepherd mix was an emotional support service dog to a 10-year-old boy.

The boy witnessed much of the alleged abuse according to court documents.

The incident played out in the Town of Bristol last January 28th, but just last week, the charges of felony animal torture and mutilation were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1.

It all started with children playing in an apartment. One of the kids was “nipped” by the dog. Court documents indicate that the nip left a mark but didn’t break the skin.

However, it left 34-year-old Uriah Kling extremely angry.

So angry, Kling “tried to choke the dog out,” leaving the animal “yelping and grasping for air.”

Kling and another man, 26-year-old Tyler Tallman then went outside to a nearby golf course. The boy followed and saw the men throw a rope over a tree branch and hang the dog.

The boy then ran home.

The men soon returned with blood on their coats. Kling later told the boy that Tallman used a knife to kill the dog.

A necropsy revealed multiple lacerations to the dog’s chest, neck, and head, including one to the neck that ran from ear to ear through arteries, veins, the trachea, and esophagus.

Court documents indicate that Tallman later brought the boy a video game as an apology for what he did to the dog.

The torture and mutilation of an animal is a level 6 felony punishable by up to two and a half years.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Kling and Tallman.

