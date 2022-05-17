YMCA Aquatics Center seeks return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You might be able to once again go swimming at the YMCA in South Bend.

In 2020, the YMCA shut down it’s facility on Northside Blvd., pool and all.

A deal was worked out to have members use the city’s O’Brien Fitness Center.

“The high schools are not generally open to the public. And the KROC Center does have a pool but we’re talking a lap pool, something for aquatic exercises you’re talking a space big enough for a swim team to come in and have tournaments and competition,” said Charles King, the branch director of YMCA of Greater Michiana.

In a recent community assessment of YMCA members and key partners, 74 percent said having a pool is a top priority.

“We said we weren’t leaving the community, and we aren’t,” YMCA of Greater Michiana CEO Mark Weber said. “The community made it clear during the needs assessment they wanted a pool, and the Y is committed to making that need a reality.”

The next steps involve figuring out the timeline, funding, and cost for the Aquatics Center.

