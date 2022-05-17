Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Auten Rd. bridge closure

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some drivers in St. Joseph County will experience a disrupt in their commutes.

The Auten Rd. bridge over the St. Joseph River will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure is to inspect the bridge. County officials say the closure will be between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The detour route will take drivers through Lilac and Kenilworth roads for north and south traffic. It will take drivers to Darden Rd. for east and west traffic.

