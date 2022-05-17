Sturgis baby formula plant preparing to resume production

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s known as the largest baby formula maker in the country, and for the first time in months, Abbott Nutrition has the greenlight to get it’s Sturgis plant back on line.

“We have to count on Abbott putting its production line back in place,” U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says.

It comes after Abbott and the FDA reached an agreement to resume production within the next two weeks.

“Over time, it should have a big affect because we will have access to a lot more formula from different manufacturers,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf says.

In mid-February, a recall was issued after at least four babies were hospitalized and two died, all whom consumed its powdered formulas that came from its Sturgis facility ultimately forcing a shut down.

“When the plant shut down, it definitely caused problems,” Dr. Califf says.

Problems including getting baby formula to families at a time where it seems impossible to find, which is why Abbott’s Chairman Robert Ford says reopening the Sturgis facility is a major step to solving the country’s nationwide formula shortage.

In a statement released on Monday, Ford says, “Our number one priority is getting infants and families the high-quality formulas they need, and this is a major step toward re-opening our Sturgis facility so we can ease the nationwide formula shortage.”

It is a shortage that Becerra says the country will be depending on Abbott to amplify.

“They are a big manufacturer, 40 percent of the product out there comes from Abbott, so they have to get back on line,” Becerra says.

The FDA and Abbott are currently working on the next steps to resume production at its Sturgis facility. Meanwhile, Abbott says it will take 6-8 weeks to restock store shelves completely.

