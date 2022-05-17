Advertisement

St. Joseph Co. roads receive major funding

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Major funding for St. Joseph County road improvements is on the way.

In all, St. Joseph County communities will receive more than $2.5 million in state matched grants for road and bridge improvements.

“These state grants allow local governments to make many much-needed upgrades to roads and bridges in our communities,” DeVon said. “Having safe and reliable infrastructure is important to improving quality of life and growing our economy.”

South Bend and St. Joseph County will receive $1 million. New Carlisle received $587.000.

Across the Hoosier state, more than 220 towns, cities, and counties will receive about $107 million in state funding through the ‘Community Crossing Matching Grant Program’.

“This funding allows every community no matter the size to make needed upgrades to local roads,” said State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola). “Often times local governments face tight budgets, so these sate dollars can give them flexibility to address their short- and long-term infrastructure needs more quickly.”

To date, Hoosier communities are on the receiving end of more than $1 billion in Community Crossings Matching Grants.

For more information, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park...
UPDATE: 2 dead after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park; 2 others survive
Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims.
UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide
Brandon Smith & ShaeLeigh Zeiger were both murdered outside a South Bend bar on December 19th,...
Family honor South Bend couple murdered outside bar with memorial ride
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Jeremy Weaver, 41, of Milford.
Man killed in Kosciusko County crash

Latest News

Road improvement funding approved for St. Joe County.
Road improvement funding approved for St. Joe County
Family, community mourns drowning victims
EXCLUSIVE: Family, community mourns drowning victims
The bridge closure will only be for Tuesday and Wednesday during the daytime.
Auten Rd. bridge to close
The initiative is to combat reckless driving ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Indiana 'Click It or Ticket' initiative
Funeral service held for drowning victims