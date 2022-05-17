St. Joseph Co. roads receive major funding

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Major funding for St. Joseph County road improvements is on the way.

In all, St. Joseph County communities will receive more than $2.5 million in state matched grants for road and bridge improvements.

“These state grants allow local governments to make many much-needed upgrades to roads and bridges in our communities,” DeVon said. “Having safe and reliable infrastructure is important to improving quality of life and growing our economy.”

South Bend and St. Joseph County will receive $1 million. New Carlisle received $587.000.

Across the Hoosier state, more than 220 towns, cities, and counties will receive about $107 million in state funding through the ‘Community Crossing Matching Grant Program’.

“This funding allows every community no matter the size to make needed upgrades to local roads,” said State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola). “Often times local governments face tight budgets, so these sate dollars can give them flexibility to address their short- and long-term infrastructure needs more quickly.”

To date, Hoosier communities are on the receiving end of more than $1 billion in Community Crossings Matching Grants.

