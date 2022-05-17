Advertisement

School City of Mishawaka Superintendent to resign

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2022
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka’s superintendent is resigning.

The district announced that Wayne Barker will be named the superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools in Fort Wayne.

He’ll leave at the end of the school year. Barker has served as Mishawaka’s superintendent for three years.

School board members may already have a successor in mind. They plan to make an announcement on Wednesday.

