Sand soccer camps return to Michiana this summer

Registration open for Sand Soccer Camps
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing says summer like the sun, sand, and soccer.

Registration is open for Sand Soccer Camp hosted by Futboleros Soccer Academy.

Kids ages 7 – 14 can sign up, and all skill levels are welcome.

The camp teaches kids soccer drills in the sand, builds their confidence, and keeps them active outdoors.

“It’s not your typical soccer game played on grass or indoor, it’s played on sand so it’s a little more challenging,” said James Ortega, owner & founder of Futboleros. “But you get a great workout. It’s great for your outdoor game, as far as endurance.”

If you register for Sand Soccer Camp before June 1st, you’ll receive free soccer swag.

The dates and locations for camps are:

Outpost Sports, June 27 – July 1

Diamond Lake Golf Course, July 4- 8

Hums Park, July 25 – 29

River Bend Gymnasium – August 8 -12

To learn more or to register for camp, click here.

