Pre-exam hearing postponed for Benton Harbor pastor accused of sexual misconduct

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor pastor accused of sexual assault appeared in court Tuesday.

Several allegations have been made against Leroy Lane Jr.—including preying on and inappropriately touching teenage girls from his church.

Lane denies the allegations—saying his relationship with an older teenage girl was consensual.

After a court delay, a pre-exam hearing is now being postponed again, this time until October because both witnesses could not be in court to testify.

Until then, Lane will not be allowed to contact any minors. But he will be allowed to minister if he maintains that no contact order.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.