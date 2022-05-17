Peace Officers honor their fallen brethren

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s National Police Week across the country, where communities pay respect and honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The city of Elkhart held its Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony today at Kardzhali Park in downtown Elkhart.

There was a 21-gun salute, followed by the song Taps, which has been commonplace to play at fallen soldiers’ funerals since the Civil War.

This is the first time that Elkhart high school students have been able to participate in the memorial, but it seems like a new trend.

“I appreciate everyone that showed up here today, including you, to cover this. I think it’s important for our community to know that there (have) been ultimate sacrifices. It’s simply to honor our fallen officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for their partners in the police department, their community, their loved ones, all of us. It’s the ultimate sacrifice,” said Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore.

Police Chief Seymore also talked about his own experience with losing fellow officers.

“Two of the officers on our wall that were recognized today were friends of mine. I served with them. I was there through both those episodes, actually the last one, Mike Swygart, I was a member of the homicide unit that actually investigated it, so I had to kind of turn that off to be able to make sure that questions were answered. So, it hits home, their sacrifice, their families’ loss and sacrifice, our community’s loss, and sacrifice.”

Sixty years ago, President John F Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day to respect fallen officers who died protecting others.

