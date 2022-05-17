Advertisement

Officials identify missing 3-year-old girl who died after being pulled from Clare Lake

Police did not provide the child’s name, but they say she was last seen in the area of Karwick Road and Long Beach Lane.(Michigan City Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) - Authorities have identified and provided the cause of death for a 3-year-old girl who was found dead after being reported missing.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the girl Monday as Amy Ivey and said her cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the girl had autism and was nonverbal. Police say she died Thursday despite an hours long effort to revive her. 

She was found about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the water along the north shoreline of Clare Lake in Long Beach. She had been reported missing two hours earlier.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

