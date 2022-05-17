Advertisement

New study looking into possibility of adding new interchange on U.S. 20 bypass

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the possibility of adding a new interchange on the U.S. 20 bypass in St. Joseph County.

Back when the bypass was built, the state bought enough land to hold on and off ramps at Beech Road, but never followed through on the idea.

“And so, as we look at economic development mobility in that area, it really could open up some great opportunities,” says St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol. “There’s a long stretch between the Capital Avenue interchange and State Road 19. And so, an interchange in the middle of that really then allows for a lot of development opportunity and mobility to happen in that corridor that just can’t happen today.”

The study will also examine car and train traffic through Osceola just west of the Elkhart rail yard and look at a possible over or under pass there.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park...
UPDATE: 2 dead after drowning at Warren Dunes State Park; 2 others survive
Brothers Ahmed and Saleem Qasem died Sunday after drowning in Lake Michigan, according to...
UPDATE: Teen brothers drown at Warren Dunes
Two motorcyclists are dead following a fatal crash in Cass County early Monday morning.
Two dead after fatal crash in Cass County
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
Police identified 32-year-old Eric Johnson and 25-year-old Annaliese Matson as the victims.
UPDATE: Victims identified in South Bend double homicide

Latest News

Elkhart PD honor fallen officers during National Police Week.
Elkhart PD honor fallen officers during National Police Week
Ashley Humphrey sentenced in battering case.
Ashley Humphrey sentenced in battering case
Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Hector Estrada, Jr. He was arrested and taken to...
Man arrested after weekend shooting in South Bend
Mayor Muhammad speaks on McGinnis cold case.
Mayor Muhammad speaks on McGinnis cold case
A baby formula plant in southwest Michigan is getting the green light to restart production...
FDA, Abbott agree on plan to reopen baby formula plant