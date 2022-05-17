New study looking into possibility of adding new interchange on U.S. 20 bypass

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new study will examine the possibility of adding a new interchange on the U.S. 20 bypass in St. Joseph County.

Back when the bypass was built, the state bought enough land to hold on and off ramps at Beech Road, but never followed through on the idea.

“And so, as we look at economic development mobility in that area, it really could open up some great opportunities,” says St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol. “There’s a long stretch between the Capital Avenue interchange and State Road 19. And so, an interchange in the middle of that really then allows for a lot of development opportunity and mobility to happen in that corridor that just can’t happen today.”

The study will also examine car and train traffic through Osceola just west of the Elkhart rail yard and look at a possible over or under pass there.

